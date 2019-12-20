Alaska Airlines offering BOGO fare sale on Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Last-minute holiday shoppers rejoice!

Alaska Airlines is offering a today only a ‘buy one, get one’ fare sale.

The sale is live right now until 9:59 p.m. Friday night.

Flyers can book one Alaska flight and get another one for just the cost of taxes and fees using promo code “letsbogo.”

The promo code can be used for travel on select flights between January 7th and February 12th of next year.

Some restrictions do apply.

For all the details and to book a fligth, head to Alaskaair.com/letsbogo.