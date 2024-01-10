HONOLULU (KHON2) — Frustrated travelers continue dealing with back-to-back flight cancelations and delays after Alaska Airlines decided to take all Boeing 737 MAX 9 Aircraft out of service on Friday, Jan. 5.

“Nobody knows who can help us, so they keep sending us back and forth,” stated Alaska Airlines flier, Brenda Fernandez. “I’ve been on calls and here in person maybe for like 15 hours total, and it’s been chaotic.”

Other fliers were told there was a four-hour wait to call customer service. Alaska Airlines is working to book guests on the next available flight even if it’s through another airline, but some have had to deal with delays and cancelations for days.

“The original plan was for me to return to San Diego on Sunday night,” claimed Alaska Airline flier, Martin Vela-Sanchez. “I started work on Monday. I had a brand new job.”

For those stuck on the island longer than expected, the carrier is providing accommodations through transportation, hotel, and meal vouchers.

“Dealing with the uncertainty of not knowing where you’re going to be, where you’re going to stay. Going to sleep at night having things undetermined has been really challenging,” said Vela-Sanchez, who noted he’s been lucky with good customer service at the airport.

Despite all the inconveniences, travelers are trying to stay positive.

“Alaska has been very helpful, so I’m happy to be flying on that. They took care of us. They got us on another flight quickly. It’s not really their fault,” said Alaska Airlines flier, Rex Sievers.