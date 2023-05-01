HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to officials, six people were hospitalized in serious condition Sunday night after a van slammed into a pick-up truck that was on the side of the H-1 Freeway near the Likelike Highway offramp.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said it was an all-hands-on-deck situation as four men and two women were taken to the hospital.

EMS reported, five of the victims were outside of the stalled pick-up truck at the time of the crash doing repairs.

“It was fortunate that no one died in this accident last night,” said Dr. Jim Ireland, Honolulu Department of Emergency Services Director. “The truck from the impact had quite a bit of damage to the bed and the rear axel and the van itself turned over.”

“The glass was shattered,” Ireland further explained. “So significant damage to both vehicles, so much so there’s always fear when you see that bad of wreckage there could be fatalities.”

KHON2 was told at least one of the patients remains in the hospital. Their family said these young adults will be left with emotional scars for the rest of their lives.

Experts said, for anyone who needs to pull over on the side of the road to have a spotter who can look at oncoming traffic.

“Give yourself as much distance off the shoulder of the highway as you possibly can and if you don’t have a spotter, wait till maybe you can get someone there to help you out,” said retired Lt. William Hankins, former Maui Police Department Traffic commander.

Honolulu police reported it’s been a deadly past three weeks on Oahu’s roads with 10 people killed in traffic crashes, seven involving speeding and seven involving motorcycles. It’s not just the fatalities police are concerned about.

“We’re back up to averaging 70 motor vehicle collisions a day on Oahu’s roadways and a lot of those involve injuries,” said Capt. James Slayter of the Honolulu Police Department.

According to HPD, the main factors in these crashes include distracted and impaired driving and excessive speeding.

“You got to show a little bit of aloha out there and I think we’re kind of losing that a little bit,” said Capt. Slayter. “You see the people in a rush, zooming in and out of traffic, no signals, cutting in at the last second. I mean, these are all dangerous maneuvers that could very well cause — cause a crash.”

The cause of Sunday night’s crash remains under investigation.