HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Ala Wai Golf Course driving range reopened on Friday, March 4.

The range was closed for three months.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The city gave the facility an upgrade including a new putting green.

The driving range and the Pro shop are run by the Hawai’i State Junior Golf Association (HSJGA) and First Tee.

Their mission is to give local youth an opportunity to enjoy the sport.

Funds from the driving range go to support HSJGA and First Tee.

“My maintenance staff at the Ala Wai, we immediately worked on the altitude area like the driving range,” said Jordan Abe, Golf Course System Administrator for the City and County of Honolulu. “We repaired a lot of irrigation that was damaged out there. So we grass a lot of those grey areas out there. Our building staff, address some of these repairs that were long overdue.”

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

To reserve a time for the driving range, use the city’s tee-time website or go to the range in person for first-come-first-serve time slots.