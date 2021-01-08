Ala Wai collision leaves bicyclist in critical condition

File -A 26-year-old bicyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition on Thursday, Jan. 7, after he was struck by a vehicle on Ala Wai Boulevard around 7:30 p.m.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 26-year-old bicyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition on Thursday, Jan. 7, after he was struck by a vehicle on Ala Wai Boulevard around 7:30 p.m.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said, the bicyclist was traveling westbound on the boulevard near Niu Street when he was struck by a Mazda sedan that was heading in the same direction.

The driver of the sedan — a 28-year-old male — was uninjured and remained at the scene, according to officials. Police closed Ala Wai Boulevard and directed traffic to Niu Street for over an hour while they investigated the collision.

The 26-year-old bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident, according to police, and speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.