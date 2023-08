A chemical incident forced evacuation of a couple stores at Ala Moana Center on Aug. 29, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a chemical incident at Ala Moana Center on Tuesday.

According to HFD, units, including HPD, arrived at the scene around 2:30 p.m. and evacuated a store several minutes later.

HFD are calling it a “possible HazMat situation” and are taking samples to ensure the situation is safe.

EMS is also at the scene.