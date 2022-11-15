HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ala Moana Center, in conjunction with Autism Speaks, is hosting a sensory-friendly Santa experience for families with special needs.

“Santa Cares is a unique opportunity for families with children with special needs to experience the time-honored tradition of visiting with a Santa in a compassionate setting,” said Jacob Wilson, vice president and senior general manager of Ala Moana Center.

The event is set to take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Ala Moana intends to provide a safe environment that will allow keiki with sensory sensitivities to enjoy time with Santa at their own pace and with their needs in mind.

Ala Moana is encouraging families to book an appointment for their keiki for the event to ensure their spot is saved. The new Santa area is located on Level 3, Center Court next to Abercrombie & Fitch.

“We’re thankful to Autism Speaks for partnering with us again to offer this special opportunity for the community,” added Wilson.

The event is for all ages and for all abilities.