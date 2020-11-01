Ala Moana Center’s Santa wears a mask

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Let the shopping begin.

Ala Moana Center has set up their annual Santa statue at the mall.

This time, he’s wearing a mask to promote health and safety.

This Santa is made of all new materials..

The mall has put Santa on display for the past 60 years.

