Ala Moana Center’s Santa wears a mask

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Let the shopping begin.
Ala Moana Center has set up their annual Santa statue at the mall.
This time, he’s wearing a mask to promote health and safety.
This Santa is made of all new materials..
The mall has put Santa on display for the past 60 years.
