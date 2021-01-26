Ala Moana Center unveils new logo and marketing campaign

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ala Moana Center has a new logo and marketing campaign.
The logo is composed of individual kaleidoscopes that show Hawaii’s natural beauty, culture, food and traditions of the center.
The logo was placed throughout the center during the 2020 holiday season, and it is on all the marketing materials.
“While the pandemic has significantly disrupted our business, the purpose of our rebranding is to reinvigorate Ala Moana Center while celebrating all of the elements that make it so unique,” said Jake Wilson, senior vice president and general manager of Ala Moana Center.
The center says the last time a new logo and campaign was launched was more than 10 years ago.