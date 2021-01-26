Ala Moana Center unveils new logo and marketing campaign

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ala Moana Center has a new logo and marketing campaign.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The logo is composed of individual kaleidoscopes that show Hawaii’s natural beauty, culture, food and traditions of the center.

The logo was placed throughout the center during the 2020 holiday season, and it is on all the marketing materials.

“While the pandemic has significantly disrupted our business, the purpose of our rebranding is to reinvigorate Ala Moana Center while celebrating all of the elements that make it so unique,” said Jake Wilson, senior vice president and general manager of Ala Moana Center.

Ala Moana Center Shoes Surf Sunset Kaleidoscope, Honolulu, Hawaii, January 26, 2021 (Ala Moana Center)

Ala Moana Center Pacific Table Kaleidoscope, Honolulu, Hawaii, January 26, 2021(Ala Moana Center)

Ala Moana Center Fashion Kaleidoscope, Honolulu, Hawaii, January 26, 2021 (Ala Moana Center)

Ala Moana Center Thing to Wear and Share Kaleidoscope, Honolulu, Hawaii, January 26. 2021 (Ala Moana Center)

The center says the last time a new logo and campaign was launched was more than 10 years ago.