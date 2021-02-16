Ala Moana Center to welcome Wahlburgers, Windsor, Aritzia by summer

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ala Moana Center announced plans to introduce three new tenants to its

growing collection of stores and restaurants. The businesses, which are scheduled to make their debut as soon as June are Wahlburgers, Windsor and Aritzia.

Wahlburgers and Aritzia are set to be located on the mall’s second floor in the Ewa Wing.

Women’s fashion store, Windsor, will be located on level three in the Ewa Wing.

“It is a very positive sign that even in the midst of a pandemic, a diverse range of retailers continue to see the benefit of doing business at Ala Moana Center,” said Vice President and General Manager of Ala Moana Center Jake Wilson. “We look forward to welcoming these new tenants as we continue to evolve our operations to ensure a safe and convenient shopping experience for all.”