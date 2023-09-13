HONOLULU (KHON) — Save your receipts to cash in at Ala Moana Shopping Center!

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Ala Moana Shopping Center announced the relaunch of its Shop Local Promotion. The promo began Sept. 11 and is set to run until Sept. 30.

“We’re pleased to bring back Ala Moana Center’s Shop Local Promotion for the second time this year,” Jake Wilson, VP of Property Management at Ala Moana Center, told KHON2. “We encourage our guests to take advantage of this opportunity that not only rewards them for shopping local, but ultimately supports and contributes to the success and sustainability of our many local tenants.”

Guests are able to receive $25 to $50 gift cards for the mall, upon showing receipts of purchase at any of the participating locally owned stores.

For every $250 spent , shoppers will receive a $25 gift card, and for every $500 spent, shoppers will receive a $50 gift card.

Receipts from any of the more than 100 participating stores can be added up to reach the promotion minimum.

All receipts can be taken to guest services where the gift card will be issued.

There is a limit of one gift card per person, and receipts must be dated between Sept. 11 and 30.

Original store receipts are required, e-receipts for online orders will not apply. Guests must also be 18 or older to participate. A valid ID must be presented to guest services for verification.

Taxes, tips, service fees, delivery fees, gift card purchases and bill payments will not be applied to the minimum spend amount.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The gift cards are prepaid payment cards and will only be available while supplies last so run to your favorite local stores.