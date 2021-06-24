Ala Moana Center to host celebration for July 4th (without fireworks)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ala Moana Center may have canceled its annual July Fourth fireworks show, but the mall still has a big celebration planned for 2021.

Shoppers can enjoy special discounts, enter for a chance to win an Ala Moana Center gift card and enjoy a free drive-in concert series from Friday, July 2, to Monday, July 5.

The celebration will be atop the Center’s Makai parking deck.

Henry Kapono & Friends will take the stage on Saturday, July 3, and Hawaiian Style Band, Hoku Zuttermeister and Kamanawa on Sunday, July 4.

Both shows begin at 6:30 p.m. and there will also be a blood drive on July Fourth from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
