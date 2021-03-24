Ala Moana Center offering special discounts for kama‘aina through end of year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s largest outdoor shopping center is offering special discounts exclusively for kama‘aina, students and teachers at more than a dozen retailers and restaurants.
Discounts at Ala Moana Center are available now through Dec. 31, 2021.
KAMA‘AINA DISCOUNTS
- ALEX AND ANI – 10% off
- Claire’s – 20% off entire purchase, excluding ear piercing services
- E&K Jewelry – 10% off
- Eggs ‘N Things – 5% off
- Hawaiian Island Creations (HIC) – 15% off regular-priced items for one year with purchase of $10 Ride Card. Hawaii State ID or driver’s license required to purchase Ride Card.
- HIC Surf – 15% off regular-priced items for one year with purchase of $10 Ride Card. Hawaii State ID or driver’s license required to purchase Ride Card.
- Island Crepes & Lemonade – 10% off
- Island Slipper – 10% off
- mālie – 10% off
- Mani Pedi Spa – 20% off retail items only. Receive OPI nail polish for $7-8 with any salon service.
- Maui Divers Jewelry – 10% off
- Moomin Shop Hawaii – 10% off
- Ramen Bario – 15% off
- Romano’s Macaroni Grill – 10% off
- Samantha Thavasa – 10% off
TEACHER & STUDENT DISCOUNTS
Teachers and students may also enjoy the following discounts when presenting a valid school or University of Hawaii System ID:
- Madewell – 15% off for students and teachers
- Tanaka Ramen – 10% off for University of Hawaii System faculty and students
- The North Face – 10% off for students
To qualify for the discounts, customers must present a current and valid Hawaii state issued photo ID, Hawaii Driver’s License, and/or student/teacher school ID.
These discounts are only valid at Ala Moana Center and cannot be combined with any other offer, promotion or redeemed for cash. Offers are also not valid on gift cards or previous purchases.
Offers are subject to change at participating stores while supplies last. Customers are encouraged to click here or contact the individual stores and restaurants for more information.