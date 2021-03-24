Ala Moana Center offering special discounts for kama‘aina through end of year

Eggs ‘N Things is one of more than a dozen retailers and restaurants offering kama‘aina discounts at Ala Moana Center through the end of 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s largest outdoor shopping center is offering special discounts exclusively for kama‘aina, students and teachers at more than a dozen retailers and restaurants.

Discounts at Ala Moana Center are available now through Dec. 31, 2021.

KAMA‘AINA DISCOUNTS

ALEX AND ANI – 10% off

10% off Claire’s – 20% off entire purchase, excluding ear piercing services

20% off entire purchase, excluding ear piercing services E&K Jewelry – 10% off

10% off Eggs ‘N Things – 5% off

5% off Hawaiian Island Creation s (HIC) – 15% off regular-priced items for one year with purchase of $10 Ride Card. Hawaii State ID or driver’s license required to purchase Ride Card.

s 15% off regular-priced items for one year with purchase of $10 Ride Card. Hawaii State ID or driver’s license required to purchase Ride Card. HIC Surf – 15% off regular-priced items for one year with purchase of $10 Ride Card. Hawaii State ID or driver’s license required to purchase Ride Card.

15% off regular-priced items for one year with purchase of $10 Ride Card. Hawaii State ID or driver’s license required to purchase Ride Card. Island Crepes & Lemonade – 10% off

10% off Island Slipper – 10% off

10% off mālie – 10% off

10% off Mani Pedi Spa – 20% off retail items only. Receive OPI nail polish for $7-8 with any salon service.

20% off retail items only. Receive OPI nail polish for $7-8 with any salon service. Maui Divers Jewelry – 10% off

10% off Moomin Shop Hawaii – 10% off

10% off Ramen Bario – 15% off

15% off Romano’s Macaroni Grill – 10% off

10% off Samantha Thavasa – 10% off

TEACHER & STUDENT DISCOUNTS

Teachers and students may also enjoy the following discounts when presenting a valid school or University of Hawaii System ID:

Madewell – 15% off for students and teachers

15% off for students and teachers Tanaka Ramen – 10% off for University of Hawaii System faculty and students

10% off for University of Hawaii System faculty and students The North Face – 10% off for students

To qualify for the discounts, customers must present a current and valid Hawaii state issued photo ID, Hawaii Driver’s License, and/or student/teacher school ID.

These discounts are only valid at Ala Moana Center and cannot be combined with any other offer, promotion or redeemed for cash. Offers are also not valid on gift cards or previous purchases.

Offers are subject to change at participating stores while supplies last. Customers are encouraged to click here or contact the individual stores and restaurants for more information.