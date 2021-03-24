Ala Moana Center offering special discounts for kama‘aina through end of year

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
eggs-n-things_177599

Eggs ‘N Things is one of more than a dozen retailers and restaurants offering kama‘aina discounts at Ala Moana Center through the end of 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s largest outdoor shopping center is offering special discounts exclusively for kama‘aina, students and teachers at more than a dozen retailers and restaurants.

Discounts at Ala Moana Center are available now through Dec. 31, 2021.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

KAMA‘AINA DISCOUNTS

  • ALEX AND ANI 10% off
  • Claire’s 20% off entire purchase, excluding ear piercing services
  • E&K Jewelry 10% off
  • Eggs ‘N Things 5% off
  • Hawaiian Island Creations (HIC) 15% off regular-priced items for one year with purchase of $10 Ride Card. Hawaii State ID or driver’s license required to purchase Ride Card.
  • HIC Surf – 15% off regular-priced items for one year with purchase of $10 Ride Card. Hawaii State ID or driver’s license required to purchase Ride Card.
  • Island Crepes & Lemonade 10% off
  • Island Slipper 10% off
  • mālie 10% off
  • Mani Pedi Spa 20% off retail items only. Receive OPI nail polish for $7-8 with any salon service.
  • Maui Divers Jewelry – 10% off
  • Moomin Shop Hawaii 10% off
  • Ramen Bario 15% off
  • Romano’s Macaroni Grill 10% off
  • Samantha Thavasa – 10% off

TEACHER & STUDENT DISCOUNTS

Teachers and students may also enjoy the following discounts when presenting a valid school or University of Hawaii System ID:

  • Madewell 15% off for students and teachers
  • Tanaka Ramen 10% off for University of Hawaii System faculty and students
  • The North Face 10% off for students

To qualify for the discounts, customers must present a current and valid Hawaii state issued photo ID, Hawaii Driver’s License, and/or student/teacher school ID.

These discounts are only valid at Ala Moana Center and cannot be combined with any other offer, promotion or redeemed for cash. Offers are also not valid on gift cards or previous purchases.

Offers are subject to change at participating stores while supplies last. Customers are encouraged to click here or contact the individual stores and restaurants for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Japan says North Korea may have fired ballistic missile

President Biden marks Equal Pay Day with U.S. women’s soccer team

What symptoms should you look for after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Denny Stong, youngest victim in Boulder shooting, reportedly died trying to save others

Next round of stimulus checks to arrive as early as Wednesday

Queen's Medical Center opens second mass vaccination site

More Top Stories

Trending Stories