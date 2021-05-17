Ala Moana Center offering gift cards to customers who shop local

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ala Moana Center is now offering an incentive for customers who shop local.

Customers who spend $100 or more at one of its local stores or restaurants will receive a $25 Ala Moana Center gift card while supplies last. The promotion runs through May 31.

“After the success of our dining gift card program that we launched earlier this year, we wanted to offer a similar incentive to help support our many local stores and restaurants, while giving back to our loyal customers,” said Jake Wilson, vice president and senior general manager of Ala Moana Center, in a statement on Monday. “Our tenants have faced many challenges as a result of the pandemic. We want everyone’s business to prosper and we will continue to help in any way we can.”

The Shop Local and Be Rewarded promotion is valid at more than 100 participating tenants and applies to purchases made on weekdays only. Online purchases will not be accepted. The offer is redeemable at Guest Services on Street Level 1, Center Court. See details below.

List of participating stores and restaurants:

`Auana Quilts

ABC Stores

Agave & Vine

Ahi & Vegetable

Aja Sushi & Bento

Ala Moana Poi Bowl

Allison Izu

Aloha Confectionery

Aloha Lane

AQUA BLU

Assaggio

Big Island Candies

Cheeseburger Factory

Cho Dang Restaurant (Ala Moana Plaza)

Concept Club

Crazy Shirts

Da Spot

E&K Jewelry

Eco Town Select

Eggs ‘N Things (Ala Moana Plaza)

Freaky Tiki Tropical Optical

Free Style

Golden Eye

Goma Tei Ramen

Happy Wahine Boutique

HAUS SUPPER CLUB

Hawaiian Island Creations

HI Steaks (Foodland Farms)

HIC Surf

Hilo Hattie

HIRO Systems Hawaii

HiTEA Café

Holy Cow

Homecoming Honolulu

Honolulu Coffee Co.

Honolulu Cookie Company

Honolulu Sushi

Island Brew Coffee House

Island Crepes & Lemonade

Island Slipper

Island Sole

Island Vintage Coffee

Jade Dynasty Seafood Restaurant

Jams World

Jeans Warehouse

Jejubing Dessert Café

JQ Store Hawaii

Kahala

Kahulale’a

Lahaina Chicken

Le Lotus Bleu

Liliha Bakery (macy’s)

Little Café Siam

Local Motion

Loco Boutique

Lupicia

Mahaloha Burger

Mai Tai’s

mālie

Mama Pho

Mama’s Spaghetti House

MANAOLA

Manna Myon

Martin & MacArthur

Maui Divers Jewelry

Moomin Shop Hawaii

Mr. Tea Café

Musubi Cafe Iyasume

Na Hoku

Naniwa-ya Ramen

Ocean Queen

Paniolo Trading

Paradise Café

Patisserie La Palme D’Or

Pipe Dreams Surf Co.

Poke & Box

PRML

Rainbow Burrito

Reyn Spooner

San Lorenzo Bikinis

Señor Pepé

Sera’s Surf ‘N Shore

Singmatei

Steak & Fish Company

Sugar Sugar Hawaii

SXY Szechuan

T&C Surf Designs

Taiyo Ramen (Ala Moana Plaza)

Tanaka of Tokyo

Teppanyaki Farmer

The Cookie Corner

Tori Richard

True Friends

Two Palms

Vim N” Vigor Health & Fitness

Yummy Korean BBQ

Zagu Original Crystal & Pearl Shakes

Customers must be 18 or older, with a valid government issued photo ID presented for verification.

Customers are limited to one gift card per person and the minimum spend of $100 must be on one receipt only. The receipt must be dated on a weekday between May 17 to 31 and redeemed during these dates. Taxes, tips, service fees (including delivery), card purchases (gift and pre-paid) and bill payments cannot be applied to reach minimum spend.

There is no cash value and the receipt must be printed by the individual participating merchant.

For more information and full list of participating merchants, click here.