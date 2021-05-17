Ala Moana Center offering gift cards to customers who shop local

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ala Moana Center is now offering an incentive for customers who shop local.
Customers who spend $100 or more at one of its local stores or restaurants will receive a $25 Ala Moana Center gift card while supplies last. The promotion runs through May 31.
“After the success of our dining gift card program that we launched earlier this year, we wanted to offer a similar incentive to help support our many local stores and restaurants, while giving back to our loyal customers,” said Jake Wilson, vice president and senior general manager of Ala Moana Center, in a statement on Monday. “Our tenants have faced many challenges as a result of the pandemic. We want everyone’s business to prosper and we will continue to help in any way we can.”
The Shop Local and Be Rewarded promotion is valid at more than 100 participating tenants and applies to purchases made on weekdays only. Online purchases will not be accepted. The offer is redeemable at Guest Services on Street Level 1, Center Court. See details below.
List of participating stores and restaurants:
- `Auana Quilts
- ABC Stores
- Agave & Vine
- Ahi & Vegetable
- Aja Sushi & Bento
- Ala Moana Poi Bowl
- Allison Izu
- Aloha Confectionery
- Aloha Lane
- AQUA BLU
- Assaggio
- Big Island Candies
- Cheeseburger Factory
- Cho Dang Restaurant (Ala Moana Plaza)
- Concept Club
- Crazy Shirts
- Da Spot
- E&K Jewelry
- Eco Town Select
- Eggs ‘N Things (Ala Moana Plaza)
- Freaky Tiki Tropical Optical
- Free Style
- Golden Eye
- Goma Tei Ramen
- Happy Wahine Boutique
- HAUS SUPPER CLUB
- Hawaiian Island Creations
- HI Steaks (Foodland Farms)
- HIC Surf
- Hilo Hattie
- HIRO Systems Hawaii
- HiTEA Café
- Holy Cow
- Homecoming Honolulu
- Honolulu Coffee Co.
- Honolulu Cookie Company
- Honolulu Sushi
- Island Brew Coffee House
- Island Crepes & Lemonade
- Island Slipper
- Island Sole
- Island Vintage Coffee
- Jade Dynasty Seafood Restaurant
- Jams World
- Jeans Warehouse
- Jejubing Dessert Café
- JQ Store Hawaii
- Kahala
- Kahulale’a
- Lahaina Chicken
- Le Lotus Bleu
- Liliha Bakery (macy’s)
- Little Café Siam
- Local Motion
- Loco Boutique
- Lupicia
- Mahaloha Burger
- Mai Tai’s
- mālie
- Mama Pho
- Mama’s Spaghetti House
- MANAOLA
- Manna Myon
- Martin & MacArthur
- Maui Divers Jewelry
- Moomin Shop Hawaii
- Mr. Tea Café
- Musubi Cafe Iyasume
- Na Hoku
- Naniwa-ya Ramen
- Ocean Queen
- Paniolo Trading
- Paradise Café
- Patisserie La Palme D’Or
- Pipe Dreams Surf Co.
- Poke & Box
- PRML
- Rainbow Burrito
- Reyn Spooner
- San Lorenzo Bikinis
- Señor Pepé
- Sera’s Surf ‘N Shore
- Singmatei
- Steak & Fish Company
- Sugar Sugar Hawaii
- SXY Szechuan
- T&C Surf Designs
- Taiyo Ramen (Ala Moana Plaza)
- Tanaka of Tokyo
- Teppanyaki Farmer
- The Cookie Corner
- Tori Richard
- True Friends
- Two Palms
- Vim N” Vigor Health & Fitness
- Yummy Korean BBQ
- Zagu Original Crystal & Pearl Shakes
Customers must be 18 or older, with a valid government issued photo ID presented for verification.
Customers are limited to one gift card per person and the minimum spend of $100 must be on one receipt only. The receipt must be dated on a weekday between May 17 to 31 and redeemed during these dates. Taxes, tips, service fees (including delivery), card purchases (gift and pre-paid) and bill payments cannot be applied to reach minimum spend.
There is no cash value and the receipt must be printed by the individual participating merchant.
For more information and full list of participating merchants, click here.