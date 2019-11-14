Ala Moana Center in full swing with Holiday festivities

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Ala Moana Center’s 2019 holiday festivities kicked off Saturday November 9.

Shoppers can enjoy family-friendly activities and special offers, including daily holiday hula shows at Center stage, opportunities to meet and take pictures with Santa, photo opportunities at Ala Moana Center’s holiday-themed Selfie Wall on Mall Level 2, Center Court, and more.

And in honor of the Ala Moana Center’s iconic Big Santa who is turning 60 this year, shoppers can receive a limited-edition Big Santa ornament with $500 in Ala Moana Center receipts dated Nov. 9 – Dec. 24, 2019.

For all the information, go to www.AlaMoanaCenter.com.