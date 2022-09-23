HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Ala Moana Center hosted a job fair today where there were many different options for applicants.

The job fair happened on Friday, Sept. 23 near Target and started at 2 p.m. and ended at 6 p.m.

The fair featured restaurants, stores and some agencies from the City & County of Honolulu.

“In this highly competitive post-pandemic labor market, Ala Moana Center is committed to supporting our

merchants that are struggling to fill vacancies, especially as we head into the busy holiday season,” said Jake Wilson, vice president and senior general manager of Ala Moana Center.

Wilson continued, “We’re also pleased to partner with the City & County of Honolulu to feature some of their open positions as well. We hope job seekers will take advantage of this great opportunity.”

Full and part-time positions were offered at today’s event as we enter the holiday season.

Positions like managers, sales associates, warehouse staff and more were offered.

