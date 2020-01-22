Ala Moana Center celebrates Chinese New Year

Ala Moana Center will ring in the “Year of the Rat” with its annual Chinese New Year Celebration. The festivities will begin on Thursday through Saturday.

The shopping center will hosts three days of family-friendly fun, including pole jumping, kung fu demonstrations, Chinese Calligraphy demonstrations and lion dancing.

Additionally, Wednesday through February 2, there will be other photo opportunities, including the Chinese New Year Selfie Wall on Mall Level 2, Center Court and a Chinese Lion Head display on Mall Level 2, Mauka Wing in front of Target.

The Chinese New Year events are free and open to the public.

For a detailed schedule of Ala Moana Center’s Chinese New Year festivities, see below.

Thursday, Jan. 23

6:30 p.m. Pole Jumping at Centerstage (Pole jumping by Wah Ngai Lion Dance Association.)



Friday, Jan. 24

6:30 p.m. Pole Jumping at Centerstage (Pole jumping by Wah Ngai Lion Dance Association.)



Saturday, Jan. 25

11 a.m. Center-wide Celebration – Kung Fu demonstrations, dragon dancing, performances by Phoenix Dance Chamber at Centerstage, and lion dancing throughout the Center.

2 p.m. Meet and Greet the Lion Dancers at Centerstage -Meet members from the Hawaii Lion Dance Association, take pictures and learn about the history of lion dancing.

3-5 p.m. Chinese Calligraphy Demonstration at Ewa Wing Stage -Meet master calligrapher Ina Chang and receive a good luck fortune through the art and beauty of Chinese calligraphy.