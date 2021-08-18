Ala Moana Center, Blood Bank of Hawaii to host blood drive

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ala Moana Center and the Blood Bank of Hawaii will be hosting a blood drive on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The blood drive will be located on Street Level 1 in the Diamond Head Wing, next to Goma Tei. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Blood Bank of Hawaii is in need of all blood types due to the rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

People who want to donate blood can schedule an appointment online here, or call (808) 848-4770.