JACKSONVILLE, FL – FEBRUARY 01: Buffalo Wild Wings exterior on February 1, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Buffalo Wild Wings)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Buffalo Wild Wings is about to hold its grand opening celebration at its newest location at Ala Moana Center.

The restaurant held its soft opening two weeks ago, with the grand opening to be on Monday, December 2nd.

It is located on level three near Target and Express.

Part of the festivities includes a contest to eat 12 spicy wings in 6 minutes or less.