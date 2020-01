Shirts are $30 each + shipping and are available for pick up on Wednesday at Kakaako Fitness, Hardcore 808 Nutrition and Clean Eats 808.

You can also pick up at our POP-UP event at Snack Addicted on Saturday (2/1) from 11-3 p.m.

All profits will go to the children of the two fallen officers, Officer Kaulike Kalama and Officer Tiffany Enriquez.