Where to listen to new stories about Haleakalā National Park told by the people who know it best

The fence line stretching across Kaupō gap, June 10, 2008; the photo shows the fence line that was originally constructed in the early 1980s, showing recovery of native vegetation above the fence and inside of the park. (Courtesy: National Park Service)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — At Haleakalā National Park, there are many captivating landscapes to explore, layers of Hawaiian history to learn about, unique plants and animals to admire, and so many stories to tell. From past to present, the park has a deep history witnessed by the rangers who have committed years to conserving these natural and cultural resources. What about you?

What have you witnessed? What stories would you tell?

Thanks to a collaborative project between the National Park Service staff and researchers from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Center for Oral History, new stories are now available online, which include photos, videos and full transcripts. The team carried this project last year, interviewing 13 past and present park staff, as well as community members who have a strong connection with Haleakalā National Park.

Akāka Wale ʻo Haleakalā: Haleakalā Stands in Full View focuses on a fence-building project in order to understand the challenges and outcomes of the effort to preserve native plants and animals.

In the late 1970s, Haleakalā National Park began building a series of fences around the perimeter to keep out feral animals — such as goats, pigs, deer and cattle — and to preserve native habitat and wildlife. Today, there’s approximately 54 miles of fence lines that keep this conservation effort alive.

That’s 54 miles of fencing and hundreds of stories to tell. Now, we can hear the stories told by the people who were there from the beginning. Among the 13 people interviewed for this project are Terry Quisenberry, Haleakalā National Park’s first Volunteer Coordinator, and Ted Rodrigues, former Fence Crew and volunteer.

The interviews were conducted by Alana Kanahele, a graduate research assistant at UH Mānoa, from February to June last year. Interview sessions lasted between one to three hours.