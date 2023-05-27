HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation announced parking lot closures via their Twitter Account on Saturday, May 27.

The closures are due to limited access to parking stalls that are already filled with the cars of travelers.

According to HDOT, the following airports are experiencing parking lot closures.

In Honolulu:

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Terminal 1 parking is full.

There are available parking stalls located in Terminal 2 International.

In Hilo:

Hilo International Airport public parking lot is full.

In Kona:

Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport has less than 100 parking stalls available across three lots.

In Līhuʻe:

Līhuʻe Airport parking has less than 100 stalls available.

It’s Memorial Day weekend, and the State announced on Thursday, May 25 that travelers should expect a busier than usual travel weekend.

Make plans to be dropped off at the airport when possible.