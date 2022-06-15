HONOLULU (KHON2) — With prices for just about everything going up, here’s a nice switch. Some interisland fares are coming down as low as $29 one-way. Southwest and Hawaiian airlines are offering the deal, but you have to act fast.

Southwest and Hawaiian airlines are offering the $29 one-way fares if you travel in August. But you have to book the interisland flight by Thursday, June 16. At Southwest, that deal is only good for travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For some, the deal is almost too good to be true.

“Oh man, that’s unreal. I haven’t heard those kind of prices for — I don’t even know how long because usually it’s like $120, something like that,” said Carl Sako, a Honolulu resident.

“Woohoo! That is just awesome, I like go!” said Honolulu resident Elsa Serion.

The price drop is a pleasant surprise for many, considering how everything else is becoming more expensive.

“All the food, the gas — everything. So yeah, that’s a surprise, that’s a good deal especially for the summer when everybody wants to travel, right?’ said Steve Tran, a Honolulu resident.

Airline experts said it is unusual to offer such a deal considering summer is usually a busy time for airlines. But apparently, they anticipate a lull in August.

“It sounds like Southwest needs a little help filling the up those seats this summer. So they are feeling a need to do this, it kind of tells me that there’s a lot of empty seats going back-and-forth right now,” said aviation expert Peter Forman.

He said Southwest initiated the offer and Hawaiian soon followed. He added that it’s a great opportunity for those who can get the deal.

“We go all the islands, hopefully we can make all, Kauai, Big Island, Maui. Yeah that’s a good deal,” said Serion.

“Yeah $29, that’s nothing. That’s like a quarter of a gas tank,” said Tran.