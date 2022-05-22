HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Tripler Army Medical Center stated that residents and communities that live in the area of the facility are expected to hear aviation noise on Wednesday.

The community may see or hear the approach and departure of the Marine’s MV-22B Osprey military aircraft.

The aircraft is scheduled to land twice at TAMC as part of a joint medical evacuation drill.

TAMC said the training is being done to expand joint ground and air capabilities between the Army and Marine Corps.