Airbnb removes over 1,000 listings, begins cracking down on Maui hosts who don’t do these 2 things

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Under a new agreement with Maui County to promote responsible hosting, Airbnb has recently removed more than 1,300 listings in compliance with local laws.

It’s the first enforcement action the company has taken after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) back in July that enables the County to better enforce its short-term rules. The agreement is similar to the ones signed with Kauai and Honolulu in 2020.

Under the new agreement, Airbnb hosts have to enter two things on their listing: their County-issued Tax Map Key (TMK) number and State-issued Transient Accommodations Tax License (TAT) number.

This applies to hosts listing a bed and breakfast (B&B), short-term rental home or other transient vacation rental for stays of less than 180 days on Airbnb. They are required to provide both TMK and TAT numbers to continue hosting on the platform.

According to Airbnb, it shares a monthly report with the County that includes the URL for each listing and the corresponding TMK numbers. Hosts that don’t provide their numbers or put invalid ones are subject to removal. They are only allowed to relist once they provide the information.

“The action that we have taken demonstrates our commitment to working hand-in-hand with the government in support of clear, fair regulations. We look forward to continuing to partner with Maui County to promote the return of responsible and sustainable travel, and to preserve hosting as an important source of income for local residents.” Toral Patel, Airbnb Public Policy Manager

A recent report by Airbnb said the typical U.S. host earned more than $8,000 from January through September 2021. Since 2010, hosts in Hawaii have earned approximately $2 billion in total.

Airbnb says it continues to play a role in Hawaii’s recovery from the pandemic by lifting up local hosts.