HONOLULU (KHON2) — With summer just around the corner, Airbnb is announcing their plan to help prevent unauthorized parties in Hawaii, with an emphasis on safe and responsible travel.

The anchor of the plan is a block on certain one-night reservations during both Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends of entire home listings in Hawaii, and throughout the United States.

An Airbnb spokesperson told KHON2 that this is the first time they’re rolling out the defense for Memorial Day weekend to try to stop unauthorized parties. Similar initiatives were piloted in 2020 for the Halloween and New Year’s Eve holidays.

“These defenses impact guests without a history of positive reviews, complimenting our other party prevention systems and Airbnb’s ongoing party ban.” Liz DeBold Fusco, Public Policy & Communications, Airbnb

Airbnb enforced a similar initiative last year over Fourth of July weekend and saw a substantial decrease in reports of disruptive and unauthorized parties. More than 126,000 guests without histories of positive reviews were impacted by this anti-party system.

“Specifically in Hawaii, more than 350 people were deterred from booking entire home listings over July 4th 2021 due to these defenses,” Fusco said.

Airbnb is building on this success and reinstituting these anti-party measures: Certain one-night reservation attempts will be blocked and certain two-night reservation attempts for booking guests who do not have a history of positive reviews will be redirected.

For one-night reservations — Guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire home listings.

— Guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire home listings. For two-night reservations — As July 4 approaches, Airbnb will deploy more stringent restrictions on certain two-night reservation attempts.

— As July 4 approaches, Airbnb will deploy more stringent restrictions on certain two-night reservation attempts. Guests who have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will not be subject to these restrictions.

on Airbnb will not be subject to these restrictions. Airbnb will also be introducing anti-party attestations to guests attempting to make local reservations, in which they must affirmatively attest that they understand that Airbnb bans parties and if they break that rule, they may be subject to legal action from the company.

Airbnb has a Neighborhood Support Line for neighbors to flag for Airbnb in real-time if they spot a party in progress at a home that they believe is listed on Airbnb. The company continues to work with local law enforcement and the community to stop unauthorized parties.