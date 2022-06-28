HONOLULU (KHON2) — Air New Zealand is relaunching its 14 international routes in 16 days and its first flight to Auckland from Honolulu begins on July 4.

According to the airline, from July 9, the airline will have three-quarters of its international and domestic routes back up and running with popular destinations like Honolulu, Houston and Tahiti, restarting after around 820 days of not operating.

The airline said the Boeing 777-300 will also be back to help with the addition of around 40,000 seats per week in July.

To bring one Boeing 777-300 out of storage in Auckland takes around six to eight weeks to get it ready for the skies. We’ve hired or rehired more than 2,000 Air New Zealanders across the business including 150 pilots, more than 500 cabin crew, and 270 airport employees, with another 1100 vacancies to be filled. It’s no easy feat but we’re getting back to where we were so we can give our customers that Air New Zealand service they know and love. AIR NEW ZEALAND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER GREG FORAN

Air New Zealand’s schedule from July to October is as follows:

Honolulu, July 4, — 3 per week

Tahiti, July 6, 2 — per week

New Caledonia, July 6, — 2 per week

Houston, July 7, — 3 per week

Adelaide, July 6, — 3 to 4 per week

Cairns, July 5, — 3 per week

Hobart, July 7, — 2 per week

Sunshine Coast, July 9, — 2 per week

Gold Coast, July 3, — 2 to 4 per week

Nadi, July 5, 2 to 3 per week

Brisbane, June 24, — 3 to 4 per week

Melbourne, June 24, — 6 to 7 per week

