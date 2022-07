HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Department of Emergency Management said Bellows Air Force Station in Waimanalo will perform a small demolition shot on Wednesday, July, 13 at around 1 p.m.

According to DEM, residents living near the base may hear the detonation. Air Force Security Forces are providing the security perimeter for the operations.

Air Force Sgt. Rachel Tate said that nothing is getting shot but instead “it’s a shot into the ground.”

