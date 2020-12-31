Air Force identifies dead airman collapsed while hiking on Oahu

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, Hawaii (KHON2) — The U.S. Air force has identified the airman who died on Tuesday, Dec. 29, as 31-year-old Capt. Anthony Polizzi, of New York.
According to the U.S. Air Force, Capt. Polizzi collapsed while hiking and was brought to Tripler Army Medical Center where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. The captain was assigned to the 15th Maintenance Group.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Capt. Anthony Polizzi,” said Col. Dan Dobbles, 15th Wing Commander. “Our biggest priority is taking care of his family and suporting his fellow Wingman. I appreciate the outpouring of support from our ohana.”
The cause of the incident is still being investigated.
