HONOLULU (KHON2) — On these hotter days, it is hard to resist turning on the air conditioner at home, and a/c technicians said they have been busy responding to calls for service and stressing the importance of maintaining their units, especially as it could save homeowners money on that electric bill.

It is summer time and many are looking for ways to cool off. Honolulu resident Courtney Karpiej said she’s been staying indoors during the afternoon and waiting for the sun to go down to exercise.

She said, “Getting in the water any time I am out here for an extended period of time has definitely been nice.”

The Air Conditioning Essential Services President Ruben Duropan said his technicians are busy responding to house calls.

Duropan said, “Needless to say everybody’s dying from all this heat but we’ve been very, very busy.”

He said most of the calls are from residents saying their air conditioner is no longer cooling or it is leaking water.

Duropan said, “Mostly service-related issues whether it be a dirty filter, a clogged drain short on refrigerant that sort of thing, anything that’ll cause it to not cool.”

He said maintenance of air conditioning units can prolong the machine’s life but it can also help reduce energy usage.

Duropan said, “It starts to lose that efficiency which makes the unit, I guess, work more so your energy consumption goes up which in turn your bills go up, your money out of your pocket goes right out.”

This week, Hawaiian Electric began notifying about 15,000 residential customers chosen to participate in the “Shift and Save” pilot program. Electricity will cost more between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., as a way to encourage customers to use less energy during evening peak times and shift to day usage when solar energy is more abundant.

For now, Duropan said they are backlogged by a couple of weeks and he is concerned that the backlog will only grow in the future, he said it is harder to attract workers into the profession.