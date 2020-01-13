Air Canada flight diverted to Honolulu for medical emergency

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Air Canada flight was on its way from Vancouver to Australia when it was diverted to Honolulu on Saturday, January 11.

Officials said that it was because of a medical emergency.

An airline spokesperson said that Flight 35 was carrying 257 passengers and 13 crew members.

According to the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii, or VASH, a male passenger on the flight died on the plane.

So far, there’s no word on the cause of death.

VASH was called in to help the man’s family.

Passengers stayed overnight and were booked on a new flight that left Sunday morning, January 12.