Air ambulance company adds new jet to fleet

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s only independently owned and operated air ambulance service has a new jet added to its fleet.

Hawaii Emergency Airlift or HEAL helps to transport patients across all islands which is especially helpful to rural neighbor island residents who need to come to Oahu for healthcare.

Heal’s fleet is a state-of-the-art aircraft that’s able to transport patients faster than a commercial jet.

“We offer all air ambulance services such as we carry critical care patients,” said HEAL vice president Ruthie Clearwater. “We do high risk OBs. We do pre natals also. We partner with Kapiolani to also bring their neo natal services. We take vented patients as well, critical cardiac patients.”

HEAL currently has staff bases on Oahu, Maui, Big Island and Kauai.

They plan to expand to other locations later this year.

The dispatch center is also located in the state allowing them to work closely with hospitals and EMS.