HONOLULU (KHON2) — After being scheduled for tomorrow the Aikau family confirmed that The Eddie is a no go as of right now.
Clyde Aikau said they canceled the event due to changes in wind and swell conditions.
A poster with Eddie Aikau, a famous late Hawaiian lifeguard and surfer.
by: Elizabeth Ufi
Posted:
Updated:
