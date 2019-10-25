Aiea warehouse fire still under investigation

On October 22, 2018, at 8:26 p.m. the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded with nine fire units staffed with 34 personnel to a building fire located at 99-890 Iwaena Street.  The first HFD unit arrived at 8:32 p.m. to find a single-story warehouse building with black smoke emanating from unit 105.

Personnel established command, secured a water source and commenced with firefighting operations to prevent further fire spread and extinguish the fire. Firefighters made entry into the unit and found a fire in the warehouse area. The business was closed and employees had already left for the day.  The fire was brought under control at 8:41 p.m. and fully extinguished at 9:21 p.m.

This fire was reported by a diligent Honolulu Police Department Officer who responded to a motion alarm. The Officers quick actions and notification allowed for firefighters to arrive in a timely manner and manage a significantly smaller fire.

Fire damages have been estimated at $21,500 to the property and $10,000 to its’ contents. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no injuries were reported for this fire.

