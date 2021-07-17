Aiea vehicle collision leaves 4 seriously hospitalized

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three men and a woman were hospitalized in serious condition after a motor vehicle collision in Aiea on Saturday, July 17, according to Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

The male victims were 75, 46 and 26 and the woman was 69 years old, according to EMS.

Officials said the four patients were all involved in the same vehicle collision that occurred around 3 p.m. on Kaahumanu Street in Aiea.

EMS reported the victims had multiple, serious injuries that were not life-threatening and said the four victims were treated before being transported to a trauma hospital.