Skip to content
KHON2
Mililani
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Washington-DC
International
Always Investigating
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
INspirational People
Whiz Kids
Aloha Authentic
Jane’s Journey
Hardworking Hawaii
Way 2 Go!
Remembering Hawaii
What’s the Law
2 Find a Home
Coronavirus
Aloha Class of 2020
Watch
Live News
Live Events
TV Schedule
Video Center
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
9th Island Forecast
Live Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2 HS Football
Inside the Herd – L.A. Rams
ONE Championship: Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
NFL Draft
Wake Up 2day
Keiki’s First Birthday
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Ask HPD
Ask A Specialist
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Love Your Pet
Wellness Wednesday
Food 2Go
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
Community
Back to Bruyeres
CMA Awards
Contests
Community Calendar
Hawaii Pacific University eSports Tournament
Home for the Holidays
Honolulu Pride Parade
Horoscopes
Laulima
Military Matters
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Remarkable Women
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
The Mel Robbins Show
Things 2 Know
Report It
Action Line
KHII
Modern Wahine Hawaii
INspiration Interiors
Adventist Health Castle
La Pietra
Ulta Beauty
Your PRIMARY Focus
Search
Search
Search
Aiea High School
Local News
Posted:
May 8, 2020 / 09:51 AM HST
/
Updated:
May 8, 2020 / 09:51 AM HST
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Friday
79°
/
63°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds
0%
79°
63°
Saturday
80°
/
65°
A few clouds
A few clouds
0%
80°
65°
Sunday
79°
/
66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
20%
79°
66°
Monday
79°
/
66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds
20%
79°
66°
Tuesday
79°
/
66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds
20%
79°
66°
Wednesday
79°
/
66°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers
40%
79°
66°
Thursday
81°
/
66°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon
40%
81°
66°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
77°
11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°
77°
12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°
78°
1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°
78°
2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°
77°
3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°
76°
4 PM
Sunny
0%
76°
75°
5 PM
Sunny
0%
75°
73°
6 PM
Sunny
0%
73°
71°
7 PM
Sunny
0%
71°
70°
8 PM
Clear
0%
70°
69°
9 PM
Clear
0%
69°
68°
10 PM
Clear
0%
68°
67°
11 PM
Clear
10%
67°
66°
12 AM
Clear
10%
66°
66°
1 AM
Clear
10%
66°
66°
2 AM
Clear
10%
66°
65°
3 AM
Clear
10%
65°
64°
4 AM
Clear
10%
64°
64°
5 AM
Clear
10%
64°
64°
6 AM
Sunny
10%
64°
67°
7 AM
Sunny
0%
67°
71°
8 AM
Sunny
0%
71°
74°
9 AM
Sunny
0%
74°
77°
10 AM
Sunny
0%
77°
Trending Stories
Food distribution event at Leeward Community College
Video
Meaning of the name “Honolulu”
Video
‘Heartwarming’: This Safeway threw a graduation celebration for 5 Hawaii high school seniors
Video
Former Meadow Gold owner explains why money was deposited, then withdrawn from employee accounts
Video
Live News