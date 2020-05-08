Aiea High School

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

79° / 63°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 79° 63°

Saturday

80° / 65°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 80° 65°

Sunday

79° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 79° 66°

Monday

79° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 79° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 66°

Wednesday

79° / 66°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 40% 79° 66°

Thursday

81° / 66°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 81° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

77°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

76°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

75°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

73°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

71°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

70°

8 PM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

9 PM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

10 PM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

11 PM
Clear
10%
67°

66°

12 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

1 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

2 AM
Clear
10%
66°

65°

3 AM
Clear
10%
65°

64°

4 AM
Clear
10%
64°

64°

5 AM
Clear
10%
64°

64°

6 AM
Sunny
10%
64°

67°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

71°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

74°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

77°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

Trending Stories