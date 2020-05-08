Aiea High School

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that the H-3 Freeway will be closed in the Kaneohe-bound direction between the Halawa Interchange and the Halekou Interchange on Saturday, May 9, 2020, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., for tunnel and highway maintenance.

To take advantage of decreased volume during the COVID-19 emergency period, this closure was moved from its previously scheduled nighttime closure. Should the work be completed before the scheduled time, the Kaneohe-bound lanes of the highway will be reopened.