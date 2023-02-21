HONOLULU (KHON2) — A church in Aiea was the latest victim of a smash-and-grab burglary, the incident comes as several storefronts have experienced broken windows and doors as thieves attempt to go in.

The Calvary Chapel of Honolulu, Assistant Pastor Anthony Bonilla, said the break-in set the church back by a few thousand dollars.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Bonilla said, “They attempted to pry, you can see some of the pry marks here still and when they were unsuccessful at that you can see the guy just smashing the window.” The smash-and-grab was all caught on video.

Honolulu police said two suspects smashed the Cafe’s glass door at the church during late hours of the night on Jan. 30.

Bonilla said, “They broke into our café, they came on campus cut the lock on the gate, made their way, peaked into our sanctuary area over here, and made their way to the back of the café.”

The church’s alarm started ringing and the suspects only had a few minutes inside the property. Bonilla said they grabbed a couple of tablets used as cash registers which costed about $1,000.

Bonilla also said, “We kind of take it to heart because we consider it God’s money, not our money, so we are just stewards of it, so it hits pretty hard here and churches are non-profits.”

Many in the community were surprised that the church was targeted, but the retail merchants of Hawaii President Tina Yamaki said thieves are becoming more brazen.

Yamaki said, “Criminals are getting bolder and bolder, and they’re looking for new ways to come in and shoplift from us, you know, whether it’s gaining entry into the back of our store, where we store all of our things.”

The Honolulu Police Department’s crime mapping documented at least 40 burglaries reports in the last week on Oahu.

Bonilla is a retired police officer and knows crime is an issue that will not be resolved overnight, he said the church is doing what it can to keep members and property safe.

“I think everyone should just be more security-minded these days, we’re kind of in desperate times the economy is not doing so well,” Bonilla said. “We’re looking into beefing up our security a little bit more.”

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

Bonilla said the people caught on video have not been apprehended by HPD.