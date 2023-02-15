The Aiea Chop Suey restaurant on Tuesday, Feb. 14 just a day before it’s last day set for Wednesday, Feb, 15, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A well-known restaurant is getting ready to close for good. The owners of Aiea Chop Suey said they need a break.

Wednesday, Feb. 15 is the restaurant’s last day, after it was in business for nearly 60 years.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The current owners have been running the restaurant for 15 years and now they are ready to relax.

People peaking into the Aiea Chop Suey restaurant on Tuesday, Feb. 14 just a day before it’s last day set for Wednesday, Feb, 15, 2023. The Aiea Chop Suey restaurant on Tuesday, Feb. 14 just a day before it’s last day set for Wednesday, Feb, 15, 2023. The Aiea Chop Suey restaurant on Tuesday, Feb. 14 just a day before it’s last day set for Wednesday, Feb, 15, 2023. The Aiea Chop Suey restaurant on Tuesday, Feb. 14 just a day before it’s last day set for Wednesday, Feb, 15, 2023.

Ever since word got around about the closure, restaurant owner Li Min Lin said their phones have been ringing off the hook.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

If you would like to get your fix of Aiea Chop Suey one last time, they opened at 10:30 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.