WAILUKU, Hawai’i (KHON2) — HIV infection rates are on the rise amongst young locals, according the Maui AIDS Foundation [MAF].

As part of an annual tradition, Maui AIDS Walk is having a Flatbread Pizza Fundraiser through a collaboration with Flatbread Company in Paia which will donate a portion of every pizza purchased during the event.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The event is meant to raise funds for free health resources and programs provided by the Maui AIDS Foundation for local youth.

On Tuesday, Nov. 8 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., you can go by Flatbread Pizza, located at 89 Hana Highway, to pick up some delicious pizza while also contributing to a cause that seeks to educate and protect local youth.

Tad Craig Photography has donated a professional family portrait that will be raffled off during the fundraiser.

Patrons can participate with either take-out or dine-in options.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

MAF is a non-profit that provides direct services to the community and includes “youth programs, harm reduction through a partnership with the Maui Police Department, drug prevention, linkage to medical care, access to medications, comprehensive case management for HIV positive individuals, food pantry, housing and support groups to those in need. MAF also provides comprehensive educational and testing programs.”