HONOLULU (KHON2) — More than 100,000 children are set to receive support for healthy meals as part of the National School Lunch Program and Child and Adult Care Food Program.

The new funding, which is apparently an additional $8 million, will be applied to all child nutrition programs in the state which include the NSLP, the School Breakfast Program, the CACFP and the summer Food Service Program.

Previously, the reimbursement rates were seen as the major barrier to Hawaii’s participation in federal child nutrition programs.

The gap between what the true cost of meals were and the USDA reimbursement rate continued to grow, leaving participating schools and organizations in critical condition.

However, a boost to the reimbursement rate by 30 percent above the continental U.S. rates, is encouraging meal site sponsors to participate.

“Now with the increase in reimbursement, we encourage other young service organizations and food vendors to join us in ensuring that no child goes hungry and has the nutritional support needed to thrive,” says Greg Waibel, President and CEO of YMCA, one of Hawai’i’s longest serving USDA meal site sponsors.

More federal funds also help the state by decreasing costs for initiatives like universal free school meals. The program reportedly decreases stigma and lunch shaming.

The rate adjustment will be in place until the USDA completes the second phase of its School Nutrition Cost Study. The study will determine a longer-term meal reimbursement for outlying areas, including Hawai’i.

Still, local anti-hunger advocates continue to call for policies and clear action plans that increase access to and improve the nutritional quality for school meals.