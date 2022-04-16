HONOLULU (KHON2) — During Easter weekend there are many different things that you can do.

The AHL Eggstravaganza took place this week at the Pacific Guardian Center in downtown Honolulu.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news



This is the architecture firm’s 10th year for this competition. Each year they pick a different theme, and this year the theme was “Art”. The only rule is that the display must stay within a parcel base of 2×2.

The winners are judged in four categories “Best Use Of Material,” “Most Eggstravagant,” “Cracks Me Up,” and “People’s Choice.”

The winners were decided by the tenants of Pacific Guardian Center and the public.

The Harlem Gospel Choir will perform Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17 at the Blue Note Hawaii. The Harlem Gospel Choir is known for their infectious energy in their music. They will be performing contemporary gospel with a touch of jazz and blues. The doors open at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and the shows start at 10:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Premium seating costs $45. Loge and bar seating is $35.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

The Easter Egg-stravaganza took place on April 16 at the Salt Lake Shopping Center. People made Easter egg character crafts as well as visited the Easter bunny and the animal petting zoo.