HONOLULU (KHON2) — Family and friends of Brian Ahakuelo were in the courtroom Thursday morning as he was sentenced to 140 months for his role in stealing union money.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The jury, after being handed the case in November, came back with a unanimous verdict, finding former IBEW Local 1260 boss, Brian Ahakuelo guilty of embezzlement of labor assets, wire fraud, money laundering and 66 other counts.

During the trial, the prosecutor told jurors that the union IBEW Local 1260 was operating with a net profit of more than $700,000 when Ahakuelo took over as business manager and, within a few years, was hundreds of thousands of dollars in the red.

The prosecutor talked about lavish trips that Ahakuelo took with union officials to New York, Las Vegas, Japan and Macau and said there was very little union business done in those places.

“People testified they had no reason to be on these trips,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Albanese.

Since Ahakuelo needed to raise money, the prosecutor said Ahakuelo rigged a union vote to approve a proposal to raise union dues. There was testimony from union officials earlier in the trial supporting it.

The prosecutor emphasized “Brian Ahakuelo instructed them to fill out fake ballots… Brian Ahakuelo told them we can’t leave nothing to chance.”

Albanese also pointed out Ahakuelo hired five family members, each of them with six figure salaries. In addition to that, they received a bonus referred to as excess salaries of more than $30,000 each. He argued that Ahakuelo abused his position of trust.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Ahakuelo was ordered to pay $209,391.72 in restitution and $6,800 for court fees.

His attorney told KHON2.com that he plans to appeal the sentence. Ahakuelo was remanded at the time of the verdict and has remained in custody since.