Agriculture Dept. captures ball python in Aiea, iguana in Waimanalo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Inspectors with the Hawaii Department of Agriculture (HDOA) captured a live ball python in Aiea and a live iguana in Waimanalo during the week of Monday, Feb. 15.

HDOA officials said, Honolulu police were contacted at 10 a.m. on Monday after an individual spotted the snake on a neighbor’s property in Aiea. Responding officers covered the 3-foot-long reptile with a trash can before contacting HDOA inspectors.

Inspectors identified the snake as a non-venomous ball python and are safeguarding the animal at the Plant Quarantine Branch. Ball pythons are commonly traded as pets on the mainland and can grow up to 6 feet long, according to HDOA inspectors.

File – Ball python in Aiea, Hawaii, Feb. 15, 2021. (Hawaii Department of Agriculture photo)

Officials said, a Waimanalo woman contacted police on Tuesday, Feb. 16, to report an iguana in her backyard on Kumuhau Street. Responding officers contained the animal until HDOA inspectors arrived and safely secured it.

Iguanas are known to have established populations in parts of Oahu but are illegal to import, possess and transport in Hawaii. The creatures can grow up to 6 feet long when fully grown and have powerful tails that act as a weapon when fending off enemies, according to HDOA inspectors.

Anyone who is found possessing illegal animals can be subject to fines of up to $200,000 and up to three years in prison. Call the toll-free Pest Hotline at (808)-643-7378 to report any illegal animals in Hawaii or go through the State’s Amnesty Program.