WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Maui County Department of Agriculture is urging farmers and ranchers to respond to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2022 Census of Agriculture.

“This survey will help our local farmers, ranchers and others working in agriculture to gain more resources by providing information through this census program,” said Maui County Department of Agriculture Deputy Director, Weston Yap.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The National Statistical Services asked that all farmers, ranchers, hydroponics, aqua-culturists and plant nursery people be willing to participate in the 2022 Census of Agriculture in order to provide much needed data for federal and local policies and regulations.

“The 2022 Census of Agriculture is a powerful voice for American agriculture. The information gathered through the ag census influences policy decisions that will have a tremendous impact on ag producers and their communities for years to come,” said U.S. Agriculture Secretary, Tom Vilsack.

The census is only available online. It is the only comprehensive ag census in the U.S.

Maui County Officials said that “local farmers and ranchers benefit when they participate in the survey because the federal government uses NASS data for community grant and program funding. There’s also funding available for planning, staff hiring and allocation, market assessment, decision-making, ongoing research and other resources.”

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“I strongly encourage all farmers, no matter how large or small their operation, to promptly complete and return their ag census. This is your opportunity to share your voice, uplift the value and showcase the uniqueness of American agriculture,” added Vilsack.