HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Fire Department reported a brush fire near Lahaina on Wednesday, July 6 at 3:18 p.m.

MFD reported the fire to be at the corner of Hokiokio Place and Lahaina Bypass on the mauka side.

According to HFD, the blaze was sparked by agricultural equipment that was used in a lot across the highway.

MFD responds to a brush fire near Lahaina, Wednesday, July. 6, 2022. (Maui Fire Department)

Crews were able to contain the fire quickly and stopped it from spreading to homes in the area.

Hokiokio Place above the Lahaina Bypass was closed for a short period of time but has since been reopened.