HONOLULU (KHON2) — An aggressive shark has been sighted at Makaha Beach on Friday. Signs have been posted to warn beachgoers in the area.

Honolulu Emergency Services Department sent out the alert just before 1:30 p.m.

The shark is reported to be 10-to-12 feet long and has been seen breaching the water on the town side of the beach.

For the latest information on ocean conditions and safety protocols, visit the nearest lifeguard.