HONOLULU (KHON2) — After looking into reports of a big cat on Hawaii Island, officials said they are unable to determine the credibility of recent sightings.

In a statement, the Hawaii Department of Agriculture said that they have made attempts to follow up on the reports but have not received responses from eyewitnesses.

Agricultural inspectors from the HDOA have relayed messages [sic] the individual who took the photo in Holualoa in mid-August, but he has yet to contact inspectors. The staff at the Manago Hotel says the visitors who said they saw a wild cat near the hotel have also declined to be identified or to be interviewed by agricultural inspectors.” Hawaii Department of Agriculture

According to DLNR, it is unlikely that even a large animal could travel through the distance and terrain between the sightings reported all over Hawaii island.

The HDOA said they cannot determine the credibility of sightings without information from eyewitnesses and DLNR said without clear photographs or video it is also not able to make any determinations.

Anyone who sees a possible illegal animal is urged to contact the statewide toll-free Pest Hotline at (808) 643-PEST (7378).