HONOLULU (KHON2) — Multiple agencies responded to a report of a missing man off Waikiki Saturday afternoon.

A 55-year-old man was last seen swimming 30 yards off Duke Kahanamoku Beach around 4:30 p.m.

Multiple agencies searched on jet skis, by air and on land until the search was suspended around 6:20 p.m.

The search will resume at daylight.