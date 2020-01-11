Agencies prep for weekend storm

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Bad weather is starting to pick up again and it’s only expected to get worse through the weekend.

This afternoon, a tree came crashing down onto Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction.

At Kaneohe Bay, five people were rescued this afternoon after the boat they were on flipped after a large wave hit it.

Emergency officials say one man was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The four others did not need treatment.

Officials with the Navy’s waterfront operations said it was their boat that overturned.

Numerous agencies are preparing for the bad weather.

“What we are getting is some instability aloft from an upper low that’s east to the islands,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Ian Morrison. “But tonight and through Saturday and into Sunday we’re going to see a trough digging from the western part of the state.”

He said that will bring in thunderstorms.

“The instability is going to increase slowly over the next few hours and into Saturday, so we’ll see some isolated thunderstorms start to pop up probably tonight and into tomorrow,” he continued.

Some homeowners planned for the storm ahead of time.

A Manoa resident called a tree-trimming company this afternoon to clear a large tree that fell on the hillside behind her home during the Christmas storm.

Tree trimming businesses said they have kept busy throughout the day.

“We’re pretty much 24 hours, and we will run a night crew if we have to,” said Marcus Asman, owner of Small Axe Tree service.

“When a storm is about to hit we get a lot of last-minute calls and then you have people who are early-preppers,” he said. “Tomorrow is going to be a busy day, but we’ll be on standby we’re here.”

The City and County of Honolulu said it has crews on standby ready for city tree emergencies.

The State Department of Transportation said they’re taking the usual storm precautions including checking storm drains and securing state base yards.

Hawaiian Electric also said they have crews on standby and that there is a possibility of outages due to high winds.

However, the NWS said this wet weather won’t be going away anytime soon.

“That instability is going to go away to the north [by Sunday], but we’re going to see the strong trade winds and the wet trade wind weather so it’s not going to go away in the foreseeable future it looks like.”

The NWS said windward coastal areas can expect ocean debris on the roadways early in the morning as the high tide reaches just over 3 feet. East-facing shores are also under a high surf warning with waves reaching 10-15 feet face value.