Aftermath of Diamond Head tragedy leaves residents devastated

Diamond Head residents got a closer look at the devastation from Sunday’s shooting and fire.

Many are still in shock as they wonder how they move on from such a horrific tragedy.

Total devastation and immense sadness. That’s the general feeling residents describe as they returned to what’s left of their homes.

As residents rummage through piles of ash and debris, it was clear that there wasn’t much they could salvage of their belongings.

There was a glimmer of hope from a charred family photo album with hope that some of the baby and wedding pictures might still be intact.

“It looks right now as though the house is by and large totaled,” said resident Warren Daniel.

He lived right next door to where it all started.

“That was part of the problem, we were literally living closer to him than anybody else,” he said.

Him being Jerry Hanel who is suspected of fatally shooting two HPD officers and then setting the fire that destroyed seven homes.

Seeing the devastation now brings a sadness that is hard to imagine.

“That’s the hard part. We can be strong cause we need to be when we start talking about the emotional side of it then it affects us,” said Daniel.

Warren Daniel looks out at the devastation following the tragedy that took place on January 19.

While Daniel’s structure remained intact, he says the house will probably be demolished because of all the water damage.

“It licked the corner of the building and progressed this way and through the roof and the attic,” he said.

Hanel and landlord Lois Cain are believed to have died in the fire. Two sets of remains were found but have not been identified. Daniel says Cain put too much trust in Hanel, who tormented the neighborhood for years.

“Lois was the most non-confrontational person I’ve ever known and she paid for that with her life,” said Daniel.

Many of the other residents say they’re just not ready to talk about what happened. For now, they just want to focus on the daunting task of rebuilding.